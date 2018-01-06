Tiger Zinda Hai actor Angad Bedi: Salman bhai is such a big superstar, but has the most limited needs

Angad Bedi is riding high on the success of his latest release Tiger Zinda Hai, but one thing he can’t stop gushing about is his co-star Salman Khan. While Salman’s charitable deeds have always made headlines, it was only during the shoot of the film that Angad got to know so much more about it and was deeply touched.

“Salman bhai is really humble and loving. The way he helps people, the way I’ve seen people come up to him for guidance, the kind of connect he has with the audience, the masses... it’s just exceptional. They don’t make people like him anymore. He’s such a big superstar but has the most limited needs ever,” says Angad, who was earlier seen in Ungli (2014) and Pink (2016).

All praise for Salman’s generous feats, Angad adds, “The way he helps people in need through his NGO (Being Human) is moving. No matter how much money someone requires — whether it is cancer or some other ailment or just building houses... There are lots of things — half of the stuff we don’t even know about — and they don’t come out.”

Impressed and inspired by the incredible amount of charity that Salman does, Angad has now planned to sponsor young players in his father’s academy — Bishen Bedi Cricket Coaching Trials. He’s also hunting for sportsmen who are dedicated to their sport and are in need of the right guidance to grow.

“Yes, I try and do my bit, in the limited ways I can, through my father’s trust. I remember Salman bhai always told me to just be nice to people and understand where they come from. Be sensitive to their emotions and you’d realise that connect. Their blessings would take you really far,” shares the actor.

Talking more about how he ensures he helps people in need, Angad elaborates, “We give children at grassroot level a platform to perform, where they can get exposure. Especially the ones who can’t afford it, we get them sports kits, take care of their education, and give them games that they can play in front of the national selectors. I feel giving them the right kit to play with is the most important because talent needs the right equipment to showcase itself at the highest level.”

