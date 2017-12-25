Tiger Zinda Hai and the glaring gaps of logic

Spoilers ahead

The film begins with a journalist typing an article called ‘Calm before Storm’, with a gun by his side. There is a pendrive connected to the laptop and we see a few armed men enter the building, running towards the man. What does the white ‘journalist’ do? He doesn’t run or hide the pendrive. He waits till the room is breached and shoots at the door. What happens next is apparent just as the complete lack of research that went into this ‘high-octane’ sequence. Journalists aren’t dumb and those who cover wars follow rules. Raw machismo may or may not look good on screen, some logic and research will surely do. And that is one aspect that is completely missing from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

Take this scene, for instance: The villain is shot at and taken to a hospital, which then becomes his base. This leads to the nurses at the hospital being abducted. One of them calls the Indian Embassy for help and RAW is contacted. The Indian intelligence officers feel there is only one man who can complete this impossible mission: Tiger.

For the next 20 minutes, we see Tiger aka Avinash’s life. He is now happily settled in a foreign country with wife Zoya (Katrina Kaif), a former ISI agent, and son. Of course, we need a romantic song right now because the chemistry of the lead pair needs to be established. Mr Shenoy, Tiger’s senior, massages his ego to get him to join the mission. He is a patriotic man but he has a wife and a kid now so it keeps on going back and forth.

During all of this, the fate of abducted nurses hangs in balance. Who cares about timeline and logic anymore?

Even after Tiger comes in, the focus is on saving the Indian nurses and nobody is talking about Pakistani nurses taken by terrorists as well. A piece of information that everyone needs to know - only Indian nurses were abducted in 2014 and the motif of Pakistani nurses has been added so that Tiger’s wife Zoya can join the mission and he gets to bring the squabbling Indian and Pakistanis together.

So, in one film, Salman gets to destroy ISC (ISIS) and play peacemaker between India and Pakistan. Is the committee deciding on the names for next Nobel Peace Prize listening?

While Tiger is at it, he makes a bomb specialist defuse a bomb – against his better judgement – by going on repeating that the man is not trying hard enough. Tiger knows next to nothing about defusing bombs and the other guy is a specialist. But, well, only one of them is a superstar.

To add to the fun, there is bad dubbing, cliched dramatic sequences involving the Indian and Pakistani flag, a spy who has to sacrifice and one man who can come out of any situation alive. You want more? Indian agents identify each other by singing Tu Tu Tu Tara.

To be fair, I did like one thing about this Bhai film - his shades. All of them are great.

The author tweets @Priyanka_S_Mcc