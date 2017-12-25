Tiger Zinda Hai box office: Salman Khan film makes Rs 114.9 cr in 3 days, smashes records

The year 2017 has been hard on the film trade. Big films bombed, star vehicles came cropper and it was left to middle-of-the-road cinema to bring in the money. However, in a year where Baahubali 2 went galloping over the Rs 1000 crore mark and more, others could barely make their way to the Rs 200 crore club.

In this scenario comes Salman Khan’s Christmas release Tiger Zinda Hai. The film has not only broken records of 2017, it has also trampled some of Khan’s previous ones. The film, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, has been sensational. “#TigerZindaHai is SENSATIONAL on Day 3... East-West-North-South, the biz witnesses REMARKABLE growth... Metros and beyond metros, plexes and single screens - it’s creating HAVOC... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr. Total: ₹ 114.93 cr. India biz. #TZH,” he wrote.

It also broke numerous records, set by Khan himself, “Salman versus Salman - first 3 days...

#BajrangiBhaijaan ₹ 102.60 cr [Fri-Sun] #Sultan ₹ 105.53 cr [released on Wed; Wed-Fri] #Tubelight ₹ 64.77 cr [Fri-Sun] #TigerZindaHai ₹ 114.93 cr [Fri-Sun] #TZH India biz.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is also the second film of Khan to land in Rs 300 crore club. “#TigerZindaHai #TZH is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark... The HIGHEST by any actor…Highest grosser: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] Two films in ₹ 300 cr Club: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr] India biz,” Adarsh tweeted.

The film also starring Katrina Kaif made over Rs 45 crore on Sunday, a single-day record for a Hindi film. The weekend total of Rs 114.93 crore is also one of the biggest debuts ever seen for a Hindi film. Before this, Khan’s Sultan earned Rs 105 crore in three days. The 2016 film, which released on Eid and was also directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, went on to earn Rs 180 crore at the box office in the five-day weekend.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “#TigerZindaHai emerges BOXOFFICE CHAMPION... Shows TERRIFIC trending on Day 2… All set to cross ₹ 100 cr today [Day 3]… Fri 34.10 cr [updated], Sat 35.30 cr. Total: ₹ 69.40 cr. India biz... Biz will be HUGE today and tomorrow [Christmas].”

Not only the domestic market, Tiger Zinda Hai is doing well in international market as well. Quoting rentrak numbers, Adarsh tweeted, “#TigerZindaHai is SUPER-STRONG in North America [USA + Canada]… USA: Fri $ 443,868 Sat $ 522,292 Total: $ 966,160 CANADA: Fri $ 95,852 Sat $ 123,900 Total: $ 219,752 NORTH AMERICA total: $ 1,185,912 [₹ 7.59 cr] @Rentrak.”

While its box office figures are impressive, Tiger Zinda Hai is chasing tough targets. Made at an approximate budget of Rs 150 crore, the film must earn Rs 300 crore to post a profit.