Tiger Zinda Hai bulldozing records, Salman Khan’s film set to cross Rs 250 cr mark today

Tiger Zinda Hai has rescued the Bollywood box office suffering from declining footfall in cinema halls. Salman Khan’s film has emerged as the highest growing film of the year with almost Rs 250 crore in collection. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the film’s business figures after eight days. As per him, Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered more than Rs 232 crore so far, and is likely to cross the Rs 250-crore mark on its ninth day at the ticket window.

#TigerZindaHai is UNSTOPPABLE... Expected to cross ₹ 250 cr mark today [Sun]… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr. Total: ₹ 232.52 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2017

The movie, which is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, was released on 4500 screens in India. Internationally as well, the film had earned Rs 54.79 crore in the first weekend.

The movie’s dream run started on day one itself when it created the biggest ever non-holiday earning record by a Bollywood film by minting Rs 34 crore net. It then recorded the ‘biggest ever single day collection’ in the history of Bollywood by earning Rs 45.53 crore net on Day 3. It went on to record the highest ever three-day weekend and then the biggest ever four-day extended holiday weekend.

Previously, at an event, the 52-year-old actor praised his co-star Katrina Kaif, saying that this movie is her best work and director Ali Abbas Zafar has done an incredible job as the film would be a surprise for viewers.

Tiger Zinda Hai, which revolves around a plot that Indian RAW agent Avinash ‘Tiger’ Singh Rathore and Pakistani spy Zoya reunite after eight years to rescue captured nurses by the ISIL, released on December 22.