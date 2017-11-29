Tiger Zinda Hai: Check out Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in stills from romantic new song

A film may be about a rescue mission in the Middle East but when has that stopped Bollywood from belting out romantic songs in the Alps. To prove the same, here is a song from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

The film’s official Twitter handle has shared pictures from an upcoming romantic song, Dil Diyan Gallan. The photos feature Salman and Katrina cosy up on a couch, sharing an embrace in the mountains and waltzing in a ballroom.

The song has been shot in Tyrol , Austria, as revealed by the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar in a tweet. Salman even developed health issues while shooting in the cold climate of the country.

“Shooting here meant dealing with unexpected situations. Literally a lot of pain had gone behind this sequence. Salman developed a health issue, but he still trained to film here and delivered on a tough action sequence,” Zafar had said in November. Since the shoot here was scheduled during winter, temperatures at minus 22 degrees Celsius brought tough challenges.

Dil Diyan Gallan is scheduled to release on December 2. The film releases on December 22.

Follow @htshowbiz for more