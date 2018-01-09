Tiger Zinda Hai earns Rs 311.88 cr at box office, set to become Salman Khan’s highest grosser ever

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has once again proved he is the most bankable star in the current regime - his latest flick opposite Katrina Kaif has earned Rs 309.16 crore at domestic ticket windows while the film has collected Rs 427.55 crore worldwide. The movie is set to become Salman’s highest grosser ever.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: “#TigerZindaHai biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 206.04 cr Week 2: ₹ 5.51 cr Weekend 3: ₹ 17.61 cr Total: ₹ 309.16 cr India biz. #TZH BLOCKBUSTER.”

With the latest figures, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai became Salman’s second highest grosser. Yash Raj Films’ Sultan comes a close third with Rs 300.45 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai is likely to surpass the collections of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 crore) soon.

It is also the third Salman Khan film to enter Rs 300-crore-club.

With Akshay Kumar’s Padman and Deepika Padukone’s Padmavat slated to share screens January 25 onwards, Tiger Zinda Hai is not likely to cross the worldwide collection for highest Hindi grosser ever - Aamir Khan’s PK, or even the domestic earnings of Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (Hindi) which stood at Rs 792 crore and Rs 500 crore respectively.

Tiger Zinda Hai reunited Katrina and Salman in a sequel to their 2012 hit, Ek Tha Tiger. While Katrina plays a Pakistani spy, Salman essayed the role of an Indian spy in both the films. The 2012 movie was helmed by Kabir Khan and the latest film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Here are a few of the records made by Tiger Zinda Hai...

* It is the third Salman movie to cross Rs 300 cr mark after Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

* Tiger Zinda Hai is the highest Yash Raj grosser.

* Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s twelfth film to have earned more than Rs 100 crore. Only Salman has achieved this in the industry.

* Tiger Zinda Hai is the highest earning Hindi film of 2017.

* Tiger Zinda Hai also recorded the biggest ever single day collection by a Bollywood film with its Sunday collection of Rs 45.53 crore in 2017.

