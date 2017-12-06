Tiger Zinda Hai: How Salman Khan got all ripped, director Ali Abbas Zafar outs his secret

Salman Khan was the one who ushered in the trend of a ripped bod in Bollywood. Over the years, he has maintained his physique and helped many to achieve it as well. Last year, he was seen in Sultan where he played a middle-aged wrestler. Now, he returns to his favourite genre that is action-thriller with Tiger Zinda Hai.

His director Ali Abbas Zafar has spilled the beans around Khan’s fitness secrets in an interview to Deccan Chronicle. He said, “Salman had trained, and actually, we should say he has killed himself for about three months at the gym before the shoot began. Altitude training is something that Salman had to do given the fact that we were shooting in the Alps and pulling off some daring stunts with him.”

Zafar further said, “During the shoot, be it the middle of a desert or on top of the snow-capped mountains; Salman was training every day. He used to ride his cycle to the set and we all know it’s not easy to cycle in such harsh environments. He used to easily ride for more than 10 kilometres every-day to get to the set. He had worked out his own exercise regime given the limited options. Salman’s diet was incredible. His diet kept him light and agile and he paid minute attention to whatever he was eating. The cheat day came in the last schedule of Greece!”

Tiger Zinda Hai, which features Katrina Kaif opposite Khan, is set to hit the screens on December 22, 2017.