Tiger Zinda Hai is 2017’s biggest Hindi hit, Salman Khan film earns Rs 206 cr in first week

Salman Khan saved the best for the last. After a disappointing year at the box office, Tiger Zinda Hai has not only given the much needed fillip to the trade, it has also ensured that Salman’s Tubelight will be forgotten as a blip on the radar.

With its first week collection, Tiger Zinda Hai has emerged as 2017’s biggest Hindi hit having overshadowed Golmaal 4’s approximate Rs 205 crore lifetime box office collection. With an open window ahead – there are no big releases planned for the next few weeks – the Salman, Katrina Kaif-starrer is likely to cement its position. In the first week, Tiger Zinda Hai has earned Rs 206.04 crore at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “And #TZH hits a DOUBLE CENTURY... #TigerZindaHai is on ... Emerges an OUTRIGHT WINNER... Now eyes ₹ 300 cr Club... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr, Thu 15.42 cr. Total: ₹ 206.04 cr. India biz.”

About the milestones the Ali Abbas Zafar film has achieved, he tweeted, “#TigerZindaHai biz at a glance... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2 Crossed ₹ 100 cr: Day 3 Crossed ₹ 150 cr: Day 4 Crossed ₹ 200 cr: Day 7 India biz. #TZH.” With its first week collection, the film has also broken a few records, “#TZH crosses *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain [₹ 205.67 cr] - the second highest grosser of 2017 - in 7 days... #TZH crosses *lifetime biz* of #EkThaTiger [₹ 198.78 cr] in 7 days... #TigerZindaHai is now SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2017, after #Baahubali2.”

And #TZH hits a DOUBLE CENTURY... #TigerZindaHai is on 🔥🔥🔥... Emerges an OUTRIGHT WINNER... Now eyes ₹ 300 cr Club... Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr, Thu 15.42 cr. Total: ₹ 206.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2017

#TZH crosses *lifetime biz* of #GolmaalAgain [₹ 205.67 cr] - the second highest grosser of 2017 - in 7 days... #TZH crosses *lifetime biz* of #EkThaTiger [₹ 198.78 cr] in 7 days... #TigerZindaHai is now SECOND HIGHEST GROSSER of 2017, after #Baahubali2. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2017

The movie, which is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, was released on 4500 screens in India. Internationally as well, the film had earned Rs 54.79 crore in the first weekend. Latest figures from international markets are awaited.

Previously, at an event, the 52-year-old actor praised his co-star Katrina, saying that this movie is her best work and director Ali Abbas Zafar has done an incredible job as the film would be a surprise for viewers.

Tiger Zinda Hai, which revolves around a plot that Indian RAW agent Avinash ‘Tiger’ Singh Rathore and Pakistani spy Zoya reunite after eight years to rescue captured nurses by the ISIL, released on December 22.

Other than Tiger Zinda Hai, here are the top Bollywood earners of 2017:

Baahubali 2 (dubbed in Hindi): Rs 511.30 crore

Golmaal Again: Rs 205.67 crore

Judwaa 2: Rs 138 crore

Raees: Rs 137.51 crore