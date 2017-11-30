Tiger Zinda Hai: Is Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Swag Se Swagat copied from this song?

Bollywood has notoriously copied songs and scripts from the West and, sadly, the tradition seems to continue. The latest song to fall in the trap is the popular number Swag Se Swagat from the upcoming Salman Khan film, Tiger Zinda Hai. Apparently, it has been copied from an English song.

The first song of Tiger Zinda Hai, it was released last week and topped the charts immediately. The song has Salman and Katrina Kaif grooving to the beats of Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. However, just days after the song was unveiled, internet is abuzz with allegations that the song is a straight copy from DJ Katch’s The Horns.

The Horns features DJ Kool, Deborah Lee and Greg Mays and the music and beats are exactly same as that used in Swag Se Swagat.

Featuring 100 dancers including ballerinas, hip-hop artistes and Afro-dance hall performers from Greece, France, Trinidad and Tobago, among other countries, the song was shot in Greece. In the video, Salman Khan is seen rapping, complete with glares and a hoodie.

Do you agree the song is copied? Watch it here.



Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar’s second collaboration. They earlier worked in 2016’s Sultan and are slated to start shoot for another film, Bharat.

Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to hit the screens on December 22.

