Tiger Zinda Hai: Katrina Kaif’s workout video shows she is Salman Khan’s perfect foil. Watch video

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming film opposite Salman Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai. In her latest Instagram post, Katrina has shared a video where she is seen training for some action sequence for the movie.

She also shared a few words of wisdom along with the video. “It’s Not the size of the person that matters in the fight....it’s the size of the fight in the person training for action,” she wrote. Hollywood action coordinator Tom Struthers ,of Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises fame, has choreographed the action sequences in Tiger Zinda Hai.

It's Not the size of the person that matters in the fight....it's the size of the fight in the person ✨💃💭 .... 🐱training for 🐯action A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:24am PST

A sequel to 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai will see Salman and Katrina reprise their roles as spies Tiger and Zoya. Earlier, Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar had revealed how Salman trained for the film. “During the shoot, be it the middle of a desert or on top of the snow-capped mountains; Salman was training every day. He used to ride his cycle to the set and we all know it’s not easy to cycle in such harsh environments. He used to easily ride for more than 10 kilometres every-day to get to the set. He had worked out his own exercise regime given the limited options. Salman’s diet was incredible. His diet kept him light and agile and he paid minute attention to whatever he was eating,” he said.

Tiger Zinda Hai has been shot in Abu Dhabi, Tyrol and Austria. Salman and Katrina have also shot for a special song for the film in Greece.

The film is slated to hit theatres on December 22.

Follow @htshowbiz for more