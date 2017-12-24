 Tiger Zinda Hai off to a thunderous start, earns Rs 69.40 cr in two days | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Tiger Zinda Hai off to a thunderous start, earns Rs 69.40 cr in two days

Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, is bulldozing records in the overseas markets as well. Be it UAE or Australia, it’s registering really good numbers.

Dec 24, 2017
HT Correspondent
Tiger Zinda Hai can become the year’s biggest hit.
Salman Khan has again proved his worth at the box office. His latest film Tiger Zinda Hai has begun its journey with a massive roar at the ticket window. The film’s second day collection is even bigger than the opening day. It has passed the first test with flying colours. However, the makers will still be a little watchful because the film needs to sustain this momentum for the next two days as well in order to become the year’s highest grossing Hindi film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has tweeted the film’s business figures. As per Adarsh, Tiger Zinda Hai has collected more than Rs 35 crore on day two. It garnered more than Rs 33 crore on its opening day. The film was the year’s second biggest opener after Baahubali.

So far, Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Returns is the year’s highest grossing film with more than Rs 210 crore kitty, but Tiger Zinda Hai looks on course to beat that record.

Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, marks the return of Salman Khan to the big box office game after a disastrous Tubelight. Katrina Kaif also plays an important role in the film.

