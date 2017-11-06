Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan gallops his way into fans’ hearts in new pic. Trailer coming tomorrow

On the eve of the launch for Tiger Zinda Hai’s first trailer, director Ali Abbas Zafar has shared a new image of Salman Khan on Twitter. The picture, shared online on November 6, shows Salman riding a horse in what looks like a chase scene.

“One day to go,” reads the caption. In the picture, Salman has a stoic expression on his face as he gallops away from the people after him. A man on a bike and an SUV can be seen in the background.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has been teasing fans with exciting new still for days, leading up to the first trailer’s release. He previously directed Salman in Sultan and will reunite with him in Bharat.

Salman trained for days for the sequence, Zafar told NDTV. “Salman is a trained rider. He returned from the IIFA awards and took just three days to get familiar with his horse, Wado. A prized Spanish stallion, with a gleaming black mane, the horse was trained to cross hurdles, jump over barricades and ride down hills. We have shot risky and edgy portions on horseback with Salman. Getting Wado to know Salman and vice versa therefore, was key to ensuring that this portion of the shoot goes off well. We’ve shot for eight days and getting trained, skilled horses actually made this portion of the shoot fairly easy to execute.”

Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to director Kabir Khan’s 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, in which Salman’s RAW agent falls in love with Katrina Kaif’s ISI operative. The film will arrive in screens on December 22.

