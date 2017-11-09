Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan thriller forces Take Off remake off the shelf?

As the trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai, gets record views, it has had an unlikely victim. The film appears to be inspired by the rescue operation launched by the Indian government to bring back Indian nurses abducted by Islamic State in Tikrit, Iraq in 2014. The subject was earlier tackled by a Malayalam film, Take Off, whose Hindi remake was in the works.

Reports now suggest that director Mahesh Narayan has shelved plans to remake the film after watching the trailer.

According to an Indian Express report, Mahesh dropped his plans for a Hindi remake as he found Tiger Zinda Hai similar to his 2017 hit film. Much like Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, Take Off was also inspired by the real-life rescue operation of Indian nurses.

Malayalam thriller Take Off features Parvathy, Asif Ali, Kunchako Boban and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. It is about Sameera, a nurse who wants to move to Iraq for a better salary. Her husband does not support her decision and they get divorced. She later marries Shahid, her colleague. After they move to Iraq, the couple faces many troubles.

While there is no official confirmation yet, Mahesh retweeted a tweet which said, “#TigerZindaHai is basically #Salmansplaining Malayalam film #TakeOff for a Bollywood audience.”

Watch Tiger Zinda Hai trailer here:

Watch Take Off trailer here:

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel to Salman’s 2012 hit film, Ekk Tha Tiger that also featured Katrina. Tiger Zinda Hai is slated to hit theatres on December 22.

How were Indian nurses rescued from Iraq

Forty-six nurses from Kerala decided to take up jobs in war-ravaged Tikrit, Iraq for higher salaries. Once in the country, they realised that their world would be limited to the hospital building as war between Iraqi forces and IS continued around them.

In July 2014, the IS forces made their way to the hospital and took the nurses hostage before blowing up the hospital. The women were taken to Mosul and kept at an undisclosed location. The nurses were freed after Indian government intervened, allegedly with the help of Saudi authorities. No lives were lost in the operation.

Salman Khan’s film appears like a highly dramatised account of the rescue.

