Tiger Zinda Hai set to overtake Salman Khan’s Sultan: All records this Rs 300-crore spinner has broken

Bollywood’s trade experts have got their wish. After a lukewarm box office during 2017, December and Salman Khan ushered in some cheer which is now spilling over into January. Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai continues to earn big at the box office and is expected to enter Rs 300-crore club this week. In the process, it has demolished many a record, some of them Salman’s own. It has emerged as the highest grossing Hindi film of 2017, easily overtaking Golmaal 4 and its approx Rs 205 crore lifetime earnings.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Wednesday: “First working day after a long holiday period [Christmas and New Year], yet #TigerZindaHai remains SUPER-STRONG on its second Tue... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr. Total: ₹ 280.62 cr. India biz. #TZH.” The film is expected to overtake Salman’s earlier release, Sultan, which made Rs 300.45 crore, this week. Trade is hoping it can earn more than Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320.34 crore) given there are no big releases till Akshay Kumar’s Padman and Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary releases on January 26.

Not just India, the film is doing well internationally as well. According to Adarsh, “#TigerZindaHai nears ₹ 100 cr mark Overseas... Total after Weekend 2: $ 15.15 mn [₹ 96.68 cr]... USA-Canada: $ 4.573 mn UAE-GCC: $ 5.186 mn UK: $ 1.675 mn RoW: $ 3.716 mn Few cinemas yet to report. #TZH.” He tweeted this on January 1.

The film is close to ending its second week at ticket windows and this is how it fared: “#TigerZindaHai biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 206.04 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 48.71 cr Total: ₹ 254.75 cr India biz. #TZH #TigerZindaHai benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2 Crossed ₹ 100 cr: Day 3 Crossed ₹ 150 cr: Day 4 Crossed ₹ 200 cr: Day 7 Crossed ₹ 250 cr: Day 10 India biz.”

Here are all the records Tiger Zinda Hai has broken till ow:

* It will be the third Salman movie to cross Rs 300 cr mark after Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

* Tiger Zinda Hai has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days.

* Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s twelfth film to have earned more than Rs 100 crore. Only Salman has achieved this in the industry.

* Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 34.10 crore on day one in India, making it the highest first day grosser for a Hindi film.

* Tiger Zinda Hai also recorded the biggest ever single day collection by a Bollywood film with its Sunday collection of Rs 45.53 crore.

* Tiger Zinda Hai has emerged as highest grosser ever in Fiji.

The film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Katrina Kaif released on December 22.