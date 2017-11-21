Tiger Zinda Hai song Swag Se Swagat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dance rap in Greece, but remember their ‘culture’

The last time we saw Salman and Katrina dancing together was in Ek Tha Tiger’s Mashallah. Tiger Zinda Hai brings the two together after five years.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says, “In Ek Tha Tiger, everyone loved Salman and Katrina’s chemistry, so for us, it was a challenge to push the envelope in terms of how they look and how the song is going to be. A lot of attention has been paid to bring out their chemistry, how they are styled, and the locations. They look the best they have looked together.”

Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat has 100 dancers including ballerinas, hip-hop and Afro-dance hall performers from Greece, France, Trinidad and Tobago, among other countries. The song has been shot in Greece. In the video, Salman Khan is seen rapping, complete with glares and a hoodie.

Earlier, the team released a picture of Salman and Katrina from the song. The photo had the two stars in colour-coordinated outfits. The director wrote with the photo, “Get ready to groove #SwagSeKarengeSabkaSwagat. Coming soon. @TigerZindaHai,”

Tiger Zinda Hai trailer released last week and has already broken records. The trailer shows that the film is loosely based on ISIS abduction of Indian nurses in Iraq. Salman and Katrina, who are reprising their roles as a RAW official and a Pakistani secret agent respectively, will be shown rescuing the nurses.

Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar’s second collaboration. They earlier worked in 2016’s Sultan and are slated to start shoot for another film, Bharat, set to release in 2018.

Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to hit the screens on December 22.

