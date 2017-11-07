Tiger Zinda Hai trailer: Blockbuster written all over it, says Bollywood

Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar hailed the much awaited trailer of Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, saying that the film will be yet another blockbuster of the year.

The trailer of the film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, opens with terrorists capturing 25 nurses in Iraq. In what looks like an impossible task, the Indian government gives Tiger, played by Salman Khan, the responsibility to rescue the nurses.

Here’s what the celebrities tweeted:

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Get set for Sal-mania... #TigerZindaHaiTrailer is here... Just one word: SUPERB... Sure to set the BO on ??...”

Ace director Karan Johar described the trailer in word as “Blockbuster!!!!!”

Elated after seeing the movie’s trailer, film director Kabir Khan wrote, “Wow... Totally Dhamakedar trailer... Tiger is back and his roar is louder than ever!!!”

“Action packed! #TigerZindaHaiTrailer !! Looks like yet another blockbuster for sure! Waiting to see how the hunt ends! @aliabbaszafar,” veteran actor Anil Kapoor tweeted.

The film, which also stars Katrina Kaif, is all set to hit the theaters on December 22.