Tigmanshu Dhulia acts in films when he needs money, says won’t get slapped on-screen

Tigmanshu Dhulia considers himself a director first and then an actor. The Paan Singh Tomar director says that even the film fraternity looks up to him as a filmmaker. Tigmanshu, who plays the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s father in the Untitled Aanand L Rai Project, shares that making films interests him more than facing the camera.

“I think the [film] fraternity looks at me more as a director. I am not a regular actor. Whenever a friend calls me or if I feel like making some money, I usually take up acting projects. I don’t struggle to get good roles. But yes, when somebody offers me a role, I have only one condition that mujh pe koi haat nahi uthayega. I can get killed by a bullet or bomb but not humiliated. Though there is a scene in my next film where I get hit but that’s a dream sequence, so that’s fine,” laughs Tigmanshu.

Ask him the reason behind it and he quips, “Meri image kharab ho jayegi as a director. No one will take me seriously if that happens.”

Talking about playing the role of Shah Rukh’s father though he’s younger to him, Tigmanshu adds, “I didn’t think much about this. Aanand is a friend, so is Mukesh (Chhabra; casting director). So, when they approached me for the role, I had to give my nod. Shah Rukh is playing an interesting character (a dwarf in the film) and I wanted to see how they shoot the entire visual effect.”

