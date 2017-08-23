Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office: Akshay Kumar film surpasses Jolly LLB 2, Housefull 2 collections

Akshay Kumar has once again proved his supremacy at the box office with Toilet Ek Prem Katha. His film, made at a budget of Rs 24 crore, has garnered more than Rs 118 crore at the ticket window. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted the film’s business figures after first 11 days of its release.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha, that also stars Bhumi Pednekar, has crossed the lifetime business of Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 117 cr) and Housefull 2 (Rs 116 cr).

Toilet Ek Prem Katha is the story of Keshav (Akshay Kumar) and Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar) whose marriage is on the verge of a break-up because Keshav’s house doesn’t have a toilet.

The film which made the audiences flock to the theatres in huge numbers got mixed reviews from the critics with many calling it a propaganda film. The film is inspired by PM Narendra Modi’s pet Clean India campaign.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film’s focuses on the problem of open defecation in India through a humorous tale. However, the second half looks like an extended advertisement of the Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan.

The film will be challenged by many releases this week, but it has already collected a great return on investment. Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz is set to release this Friday.