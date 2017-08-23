Toshi responds to criticism of his sister after Virat Kohli’s viral Instagram post. Watch video

Bollywood musicians Toshi and Sharib Sabri spoke to Hindustan Times on Tuesday about the viral video of a child being slapped after she fails to repeat the numbers taught by her mother. The three-year-old child in the video is their niece and the one who is scolding her is their sister. Now, they have released a video on Toshi’s Facebook page in which they are defending their sister.

Earlier cricketers like Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Sungh and Shikhar Dhawan had shared the video on their social media profiles and questioned the parenting method of the lady in question. The video had gone viral with people condemning the mother.

The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful. A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

The video begins with Toshi and Sharib justifying the cricketers’ action. They even say that they would have done the same with a similar video and it makes them happy that others are also concerned about the child.

This is in stark contrast to what they said before. They had told HT, “Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan don’t know about us. Hamare bachche ke bare mein humein pata hai naah ki hamara bacha kaisa hai! Uska nature hai waisa... Agle hi pal woh khelne chali jaati hai. Agar aap usko chod do toh woh kahengi main mazzak kar rahi thi. Uske nature ki wajah se chod denge toh woh padai bhi nahi kar paayengi. (We know about our child better. Haya’s nature is such that after being scolded, the next minute she runs off to play. But, because of her nature if we don’t push her, she won’t study.)”

Later, they say that the video was made to convince the father of kid’s stubborn nature. They further say that her sister was only concerned about her daughter and she hit the kid to make her understand the value of education. They say a mother’s love for the kid is beyond words and she shouldn’t be judged on the basis of one video.

Visibly sad, they asked people to respect their privacy. They also narrated how the child has become a centre of attention in last couple of days and how people spot her in the park and take selfies with her.

In the end, they ask the matter to be buried as the kid is only three.

Here’s the video: