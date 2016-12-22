Trailers reveal a lot of the story and there’s no mystery left: Kunal Kapoor

Actor Kunal Kapoor is a content man. Though he admits it’s tough to recreate the same magic that he did a decade ago in Rang De Basanti (2006), he prefers to be happy with his recent small yet significant appearances. The 39-year-old, who was last seen in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi, says times have changed and now, it needs a lot of effort to generate the right amount of curiosity among audience and not kill the mystery with trailers.

“You won’t see lot of filmmakers these days releasing movie trailers. If you do, everyone talks at length about the genre, you end up revealing a large portion of the story and there’s no mystery left,” he says.

Talking about Dear Zindagi in particular, Kapoor says it was a deliberate choice made by the makers. “I think it helped. It’s been the most unusual campaign done around a film. There were just a couple of tweets Alia and Shah Rukh Khan exchanged and got the fans talking. Gauri didn’t want to market it in a normal way by putting up a trailer or a poster.”

The actor also says that because the film was unusual, it was important that it be marketed differently. “By the time the release date came, viewers were really curious about it, and they couldn’t figure out anything from the teasers. It looked exciting and fresh, but the story wasn’t revealed anywhere. There was lot of mystery about what’s next and that was done on purpose.”

