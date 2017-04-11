Training for two people is not going to be easy: Varun Dhawan sweats it out for Judwaa 2

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is one actor who gives his 110 percent when it comes to preparing for roles, and the Bollywood hunk is continuing to do so in regard with his upcoming flick.

The 29-year-old-actor took to his Instagram page and shared a video prepping up for his upcoming movie Judwaa 2. He captioned the video, “Tornado #judwaa2 #training.”

Earlier, he posted a photo of him training in London that shows Varun running in a lush green park.

He captioned the photo, “#judwaa2. Outdoor training day1.This film is special for many reasons so I need to train different. Training for two people is not going to be easy but it’s going to be worth it #raja #prem.”

The first schedule of the movie began in February and now, the second schedule kick starts in a few days in London.

Helmed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is a remake of 1997 blockbuster Judwaa and stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.

The flick is slated to release on September 29.

