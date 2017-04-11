 Training for two people is not going to be easy: Varun Dhawan sweats it out for Judwaa 2 | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Training for two people is not going to be easy: Varun Dhawan sweats it out for Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan plays a dual role in Judwaa 2, a remake/sequel to Salman Khan hit film from the 90s.

bollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2017 12:41 IST
ANI
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan steps into Salman Khan’s shoes for his next, Judwaa 2.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is one actor who gives his 110 percent when it comes to preparing for roles, and the Bollywood hunk is continuing to do so in regard with his upcoming flick.

The 29-year-old-actor took to his Instagram page and shared a video prepping up for his upcoming movie Judwaa 2. He captioned the video, “Tornado #judwaa2 #training.”

Tornado #judwaa2 #training

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Earlier, he posted a photo of him training in London that shows Varun running in a lush green park.

He captioned the photo, “#judwaa2. Outdoor training day1.This film is special for many reasons so I need to train different. Training for two people is not going to be easy but it’s going to be worth it #raja #prem.”

The first schedule of the movie began in February and now, the second schedule kick starts in a few days in London.

Helmed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is a remake of 1997 blockbuster Judwaa and stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.

The flick is slated to release on September 29.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you