Trend alert! Virat Kohli wears wedding ring around his neck

The December 11 wedding of cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in Tuscany, Italy, gave their fans wedding destination goals. And now it is Virat’s engagement ring that has made everyone sit up and take notice. The Indian cricket team captain has been spotted wearing his engagement ring as a pendant on a chain.

The picture surfaced when a fan account posted a selfie of Virat with a fan. It immediately grabbed everyone’s attention and drew comments. Virat reportedly wears the ring on a chain whenever he’s out for cricket practice.

The picture was captioned: “HUSBAND GOALS Virat wears his wedding ring on neck with a chain whenever out for a practice session . The husband Virat Kohli is inevitably Goals.”

One follower wrote: “He is such goals.” Another wrote: “Awww... isn’t this adorable.”

This is not the first time a celebrity has worn wedding or engagement jewellery in an innovative style.Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, too, made a fashion statement by wearing her mangalsutra as a bracelet.

Shilpa Shetty wears her mangalsutra as a bracelet with Western attire

In an interview, she said, “I don’t wear a mangalsutra around my neck unless I’m in Indian attire. I’ve turned it into a bracelet.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more