 Trolls vs Taimur: Rishi Kapoor, Omar Abdullah defend Saifeena over baby’s name | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Trolls vs Taimur: Rishi Kapoor, Omar Abdullah defend Saifeena over baby’s name

bollywood Updated: Dec 22, 2016 14:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Mumbai: File photo of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who delivered a baby boy on Tuesday morning at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. PTI Photo (PTI12_20_2016_000286B) (PTI)

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first baby boy early Tuesday and internet trolls have been having fun at their cost ever since. The power-couple named their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Once the name was announced, social media became abuzz with tweets and posts questioning the baby’s name. They asked why they baby was named after “the Turco-Mongol conqueror Timur”.

However, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor congratulated the new parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on Taimur’s birth, saying the couple has a sunny boy.

Read more

Kareena’s uncle thanked friends and fans for their wishes and informed that the mother and baby are doing fine. “Congratulations to Kareena and Saif! They have a sunny boy. Both mother and baby doing well. Thank you for all your wishes, will pass it on,” he wrote.

Rishi also responded to some of the trolls:

Saif and Kareena’s family members including Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also gave their best wishes to them on the arrival of their little one. “The family is delighted. Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is a beautiful baby boy and both mother and son are doing very well!!,” Soha told said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also criticised those who made fun of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for naming their newly-born son Taimur. Abdullah says that it’s their right to decide the name of their baby and the opinion of the rest doesn’t matter. He tweeted, “The only people who get to decide a baby’s name are the parents of said baby and the ones they ask. Why should opinion of the rest matter?”

Another tweet by him read: “So congrats to Saif and Kareena and a long happy life to their baby son. May Taimur Ali Khan have a happy and healthy life.”

Saif already has two kids Sara and Ibrahim with ex wife Amrita Singh. The couple, who have worked together in films like Tashan, Kurbaan, Agent Vinod, LOC Kargil and Omkara, got married in October 2012.

Take a look at what Twitterati had to say:

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from bollywood

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<