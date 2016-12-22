Trolls vs Taimur: Rishi Kapoor, Omar Abdullah defend Saifeena over baby’s name

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first baby boy early Tuesday and internet trolls have been having fun at their cost ever since. The power-couple named their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Once the name was announced, social media became abuzz with tweets and posts questioning the baby’s name. They asked why they baby was named after “the Turco-Mongol conqueror Timur”.

However, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor congratulated the new parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on Taimur’s birth, saying the couple has a sunny boy.

Kareena’s uncle thanked friends and fans for their wishes and informed that the mother and baby are doing fine. “Congratulations to Kareena and Saif! They have a sunny boy. Both mother and baby doing well. Thank you for all your wishes, will pass it on,” he wrote.

Congratulations to Kareena and Saif! They have a sunny boy. Both mother and baby doing well. Thank you for all your wishes,will pass it on! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child please?Mind your business,it's got nothing to do with you.Parents wish! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

Rishi also responded to some of the trolls:

You mind your bloody business. Tumhare beta ka naam toh naheen rakha na? Who are you to comment? https://t.co/Sr3SOl65cU — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

Alexander and Sikandar were no saints. They are common names in the world. Apna kaam karo na tum. Tumko kya takleef hai? https://t.co/lT2i5U1Qod — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 21, 2016

Saif and Kareena’s family members including Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also gave their best wishes to them on the arrival of their little one. “The family is delighted. Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is a beautiful baby boy and both mother and son are doing very well!!,” Soha told said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also criticised those who made fun of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for naming their newly-born son Taimur. Abdullah says that it’s their right to decide the name of their baby and the opinion of the rest doesn’t matter. He tweeted, “The only people who get to decide a baby’s name are the parents of said baby and the ones they ask. Why should opinion of the rest matter?”

Another tweet by him read: “So congrats to Saif and Kareena and a long happy life to their baby son. May Taimur Ali Khan have a happy and healthy life.”

The only people who get to decide a baby's name are the parents of said baby & the ones they ask. Why should opinion of the rest matter? — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) December 20, 2016

So congrats to Saif & Kareena and a long happy life to their baby son. May #TaimurAliKhan have a happy & healthy life. — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) December 20, 2016

Saif already has two kids Sara and Ibrahim with ex wife Amrita Singh. The couple, who have worked together in films like Tashan, Kurbaan, Agent Vinod, LOC Kargil and Omkara, got married in October 2012.

Take a look at what Twitterati had to say:

"Dear Taimur, I feel for you bro. Some dads should not be allowed to name their sons."

-Tiger Shroff — The Ethical Cheater (@Ethical_Cheater) December 22, 2016

#Taimur mean: Lion , heart , soul and iron.

the origin is Arabic name.❤ 👑



Saifu love arabic name like sara , ibrahim ❤#TaimurAliKhan — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@Queenkhanlovers) December 20, 2016

"on the day he was born in breach candy hospital, taimur ali khan trended on twitter," begins a horrible millennial salman rushdie novel. — Supriya Nair (@supriyan) December 20, 2016

Why Outrage? Come on. What's Wrong With Naming Your Kid After A Brutal Muslim Invader Who's Famous For Mass Murders And Rapes. #Taimur ;) — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 20, 2016

@mamtara14 @chintskap I have this name Taimur Ali Khan from 27 years. And I never invaded any country, not even my neighbors. So stay kool — Taimur Ali K Mohmand (@iamTribalKhan) December 21, 2016

So if saif and kareena had their named their kid Ashoka, that would have been fine ? #bhaktlogic — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) December 21, 2016

From Tagore to Timur. #Kareena & SaifAliKhan name their son after a man who committed a genocide of Indians - Taimur https://t.co/FyR4AMIkTn — Tarek तारिक Fatah (@TarekFatah) December 20, 2016

A Free and Liberal Women Named her child 'Taimur'. This the Capital of our 70 years of Secularism. — Amit Agarwal (@amitprem72) December 22, 2016

It is a very strange thing that PRITHVIRAJ's granddaughter gives birth to a TAIMUR! — Kailash Kaushik (@kailashkaushik8) December 22, 2016

