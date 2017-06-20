Tubelight: Matin Rey Tangu is the superstar of Itanagar, says Salman Khan

Bollywood star Salman Khan introduced his Tubelight co-star Matin Rey Tangu who makes his debut with the Kabir Khan film at a grand event in Mumbai late Monday. Salman said

Salman Khan and child actor Matin Rey Tangu during the promotion of Tubelight in Mumbai on June 19. (IANS)

Asked to share something about the 51-year-old superstar, the kid said, “One day he took off his shoes and jumped into the swimming pool.” He then turned to Salman and said, “now you say something about me.”

Salman replied, “What should I say about Matin. He is a superstar, he is a superstar of Itanagar.”

The five-year-old, who hails from Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, was introduced to the media here last night at a special event.

In a behind-the-scenes video from the upcoming film, Salman said that Matin used to complain on the set and say that he did not enjoy shooting as he wanted to be a chef.

When Salman asked his young co-star to tell the media what he wanted to become in future, the kid said, “I want to be an actor. Ab actor ban gaya toh ban gaya (Now I have become an actor so I will continue). I will cook in free time.”

Tubelight is directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Sohail Khan.

When Salman asked Matin if he remembered the first day of the shoot, he said, “Yes, I remember the place where I threw up. I puked because I couldn’t breathe.”

Tubelight is scheduled to release this Friday.

