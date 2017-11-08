Tumhari Sulu: Ayushmann Khurrana has a special cameo in this Vidya Balan film

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khuranna, who is riding high on the success of Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, is all set for an interesting cameo in Vidya Balan’s upcoming film,Tumhari Sulu.

Ayushmann will be seen as himself, an actor, in the film and details on his appearance are yet to be revealed. “It was my pleasure to share screen space with Vidya Balan. She’s such a star performer. And you’re a superstar,” Ayushmann tweeted.

It was my pleasure to share screen space with Vidya Balan/ma'am. She's such a star performer. And you're a superstar my dear sire. ✌️😊🙏🏻😎🤓 https://t.co/U3AGKspDGR — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 8, 2017

Tumhari Sulu will see Vidya essay the role of an ambitious Mumbai housewife whose ordinary life changes when she unexpectedly lands a job as late night RJ (radio jockey). It also stars Manav Kaul opposite Vidya.

Directed by the noted ad filmmaker, Suresh Triveni, and produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, Tumhari Sulu has been awarded a clean ‘U’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film also stars Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka and releases worldwide on November 17.

Follow @htshowbiz for more