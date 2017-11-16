Tumhari Sulu celeb review: Vidya Balan film wins over stars, feted as heartwarming and full of fun

The makers of Vidya Balan’s upcoming film, Tumhari Sulu, held a special screening in Mumbai recently for Bollywood stars and the celebs are mighty impressed with the comedy. Most of them took to Twitter to share their reactions to the film.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, who makes his debut with this film, Tumhari Sulu is the story of a middle class woman who has been a homemaker for 12 years and then finds a job as ‘night RJ’. Though her last outing Kahani 2 was critically appreciated, it fared poorly at the box office. Vidya may be eyeing that elusive box office success with the family entertainer, Tumhari Sulu.The film also stars Manav Kaul as Vidya’s onscreen husband.

Vidya Balan in a still from Tumhari Sulu.

Anupam Kher labelled the world of Tumhari Sulu as “optimistic middle class woman” and tweeted, “#TumhariSulu beautifully unfolds the world of a positive, go-getter, funny & optimistic middle class Indian woman. @vidya_balan is supremely Superb. Everybody is so good. @Manavkaul19 is excellent. So is @NehaDhupia. Congratulations @atulkasbekar, #SureshTriveni & team.”

Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Bhumi Pednekar found the film “moving”. “Hello,sulu se kaun baat karna chahta hai?Main chahti hoon coz there is no one like @vidya_balan maam.Moving,wonderful & endearing with amaze performances,loved it@sureshtriveni @NehaDhupia @tanuj_garg @atulkasbekar @priyagupta999 @Manavkaul19 @urfvijaymaurya @findingshanti,” she tweeted.

Interestingly, Aditi Rao Hydari, who will soon be seen along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Padmavati, hinted that celebs often post “polite (tweets) post screening”. She tweeted, “#TumhariSullu is (love) from the first second to the last. I’m watching it again. I wish there was someway to distinguish a genuine tweet from a polite post screening tweet...cause this is 100%GENUINE!”

Neerja director Ram Madhwani wrote, “Take a bow @atulkasbekar @findingshanti so happy you’ll picked the full of heart #TumhariSullu as your second film after #Neerja. Kudos also to @tanuj_garg @EllipsisEntt @priyagupta999 @TSeries . You’ll have a winner . Must watch . Much success.”

Shilpa Shetty claimed she laughed and cried with the movie. “Just got out of the movie screening and “Humari”(Chembur ki) @balanvidya is soooo #amaze #brilliant in #tumharisulu... sooo proud of you and my dear friends @nehadhupia ,@atulkasbekar n @tanuj.garg for making such a swell film. Laughed ,cried and was entertained with this “slice of life” fab performances by the entire cast. #lovedit Heartwarming! #mustwatch #allthebest #content # #schoolmates #friends,” she wrote on Instagram.

Arshad Warsi also attended the screening and later tweeted that he revisited his memories watching the film. “You will fall in love with Sulu. Vidya Balan is phenomenal in #TumhariSullu. The film is an absolute delight. Please don’t miss this one. All my emotions visited me last night at the preview of #TumhariSullu.Totally loved it. It’s honest, funny, emotionality & a must watch,” he wrote.

Here are some more reactions from the celebs:

