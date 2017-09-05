Tumhari Sulu poster: Vidya Balan is gobbled up by kitchen appliances, see photo

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has revealed the first poster of her upcoming film, Tumhari Sulu on Tuesday afternoon. This film puts a lot of burden on Vidya, both literally and figuratively. In the poster, Vidya is hidden behind kitchen appliances of all hues -- mixer-grinder, cookware and pressure cooker. From what we can make out, she won them all in lucky draws etc. And then, given that she plays a middle class woman in urban India, there is a bag of groceries. In fact, we cannot spot Vidya’s face behind it all!

Vidya plays Sulochana aka Sulu in the film - a radio jockey in the film. She has also learned hip-hop dance for a few scenes. She earlier played a radio jockey in Sanjay Dutt-starrer Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006).

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu is a comic, slice-of-life film that also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film.

Earlier, talking about the film, Vidya had told Hindustan Times, “It’s a happy film for change with a slice of life. I know people are going to love it.”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram, Tumhari Sulu releases worldwide on December 1.

