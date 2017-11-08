 Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan is star performer, says Ayushmann Khurrana | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 08, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan is star performer, says Ayushmann Khurrana

The story of Tumhari Sulu revolves around a middle-aged housewife Sulochona aka Sulu who is a happy-go-lucky person with an extraordinary calibre.

bollywood Updated: Nov 08, 2017 13:47 IST
Vidya Balan in a still from Tumhari Sulu song Manva Likes to Fly.
Vidya Balan in a still from Tumhari Sulu song Manva Likes to Fly.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will make a cameo appearance in the forthcoming film Tumhari Sulu, has praised Vidya Balan, calling her a star performer. “It was my pleasure to share screen space with Vidya Balan. She’s such a star performer. And you’re a superstar,” Ayushmann tweeted on Wednesday.

The film’s co-producer Atul Kasbekar said he was grateful to “the wonderful Ayushmann for doing a special appearance in our Tumhari Sulu“. “Thank you brother for being the nice man you are,” Kasbekar tweeted.

The story of Tumhari Sulu revolves around a middle-aged housewife Sulochona aka Sulu who is a happy-go-lucky person with an extraordinary calibre.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film will release on November 17.

more from bollywood
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Lest we forget: Bringing the curtains down with a walk through history
Partnered Content
Recommended for you