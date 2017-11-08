Tumhari Sulu: Vidya Balan is star performer, says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will make a cameo appearance in the forthcoming film Tumhari Sulu, has praised Vidya Balan, calling her a star performer. “It was my pleasure to share screen space with Vidya Balan. She’s such a star performer. And you’re a superstar,” Ayushmann tweeted on Wednesday.

The film’s co-producer Atul Kasbekar said he was grateful to “the wonderful Ayushmann for doing a special appearance in our Tumhari Sulu“. “Thank you brother for being the nice man you are,” Kasbekar tweeted.

The story of Tumhari Sulu revolves around a middle-aged housewife Sulochona aka Sulu who is a happy-go-lucky person with an extraordinary calibre.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film will release on November 17.