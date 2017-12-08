Tusshar Kapoor: Won’t force my son to watch my films; he can watch his grandfather’s U-certificate films

Actor Tusshar Kapoor is a sorted man. From being an actor, who doesn’t take his work for granted to playing the doting dad to his son Laksshya, Tusshar is enjoying the best of both the worlds. While the actor is still basking in the success of his last release Golmaal Again, one can’t overlook the fact that Tusshar has been a part of sex comedies such as the Kya Kool Hain Hum franchise and Mastizaade.

Asked if anything has changed after becoming a father, Tusshar is quick to reply, “That’s not a worry. I don’t believe that I would change genres and choice of films because of him. Of course, there’s responsibility towards society, in general, to do good quality work and put a limit to anything that is not palatable for the Indian audiences, but it’s not going to be about protecting my child.”

The actor adds that he won’t stop doing any particular kind of films fearing that his son can’t watch them. “Laksshya has the right to refuse to watch a film if he doesn’t like it. Of course, if it is an adult film, he can’t watch till he is the right age. But I am not going to change my choices. He’s got his own taste, likes and dislikes,” he says.

Tusshar further explains that playing a certain character on screen is his job.“If I play a gangster in a film, I am not going to not do it because someone in his school is going to turn around and tell him that ‘oh your dad is a gangster’. He has to face life, and the world like all of us. I don’t want to be over protective,” says Tusshar.

Having said that, the actor adds in the end that it is his son’s choice. “If he doesn’t care about any film or genre that I am doing or a part of, he has the right to not watch it. I won’t force him into anything,” says Tusshar, laughing, “He can watch his grandfather’s [Jeetendra] films — they were all U-certificate films.”

