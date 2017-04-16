 Tusshar shares son Laksshya’s picture from Golmaal Again sets in Hyderabad | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Tusshar shares son Laksshya’s picture from Golmaal Again sets in Hyderabad

The shooting of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again is currently going on in Hyderabad where Tabu and ace comedian Johnny Lever have joined Tusshar.

bollywood Updated: Apr 16, 2017 17:06 IST
IANS
Golmaal Again

Tusshar Kapoor announced in July 2016 that he is the proud father of Laksshya.

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has shared a picture from the sets of his next film, Golmaal Again and his son Laksshaya can also be seen in the picture.

Tusshar shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “Evenings in Hyderabad, 1st outdoor for Laksshya.... #Ramojifilmcity #Golmaalagain.”

Tabu shared a photograph with Tusshar and Johnny on Instagram from the set of the film here. In the image, she can be seen taking a selfie with them. “Golmaal Again’ shooting with friends in Hyderabad. Treat to work with you both -- Tusshar Johnny Lever,” Tabu captioned the image that she posted on Saturday.

#golmaalagain #shootingwithfriends #hyderabad Treat to work with you both @tusshark89 #johnylever

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the fourth instalment in the popular Golmaal franchise will mark the return of actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Tabu has joined the franchise along with actress Parineeti Chopra and actors Neil Nitin Mukesh as well as Prakash Raj.

