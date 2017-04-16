Tusshar shares son Laksshya’s picture from Golmaal Again sets in Hyderabad

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor has shared a picture from the sets of his next film, Golmaal Again and his son Laksshaya can also be seen in the picture.

The shooting of Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again is currently going on in Hyderabad where Tabu and ace comedian Johnny Lever have joined Tusshar.

Tusshar shared a picture on Twitter and wrote, “Evenings in Hyderabad, 1st outdoor for Laksshya.... #Ramojifilmcity #Golmaalagain.”

Tabu shared a photograph with Tusshar and Johnny on Instagram from the set of the film here. In the image, she can be seen taking a selfie with them. “Golmaal Again’ shooting with friends in Hyderabad. Treat to work with you both -- Tusshar Johnny Lever,” Tabu captioned the image that she posted on Saturday.

#golmaalagain #shootingwithfriends #hyderabad Treat to work with you both @tusshark89 #johnylever A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on Apr 15, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the fourth instalment in the popular Golmaal franchise will mark the return of actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

Tabu has joined the franchise along with actress Parineeti Chopra and actors Neil Nitin Mukesh as well as Prakash Raj.

Follow @htshowbiz for more