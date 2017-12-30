Twinkle Khanna celebrates birthday with family, friends in sunny Cape Town. See pics

Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna, who shares her birthday with her father the late actor Rajesh Khanna, celebrated her special day in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday with friends and family by her side.

Twinkle shared a picture on Instagram which shows her along with husband Akshay Kumar, sister Rinke and friends. They are at a lunch, it seems.

She wrote: “A perfect birthday with all the people I love the most in the world and food with layered flavour that explodes on the tongue like a Diwali firework display inside your mouth #chefswarehouse #birthdaygirl.”

Akshay and his family are on a holiday in South Africa before he returns to India and continues with the promotions of his upcoming film, PadMan, produced by Twinkle.

The Bollywood couple has been posting pictures from their vacation. Five days back, Akshay posted a picture of his daughter Nitara with Valentino, the son of their housekeeper. Both are looking into a telescope, from either ends. Incidentally, around the same time last year, Akshay had introduced the little boy to his fans, via instagram. Evidently, the Kumars are rather fond of little Valentino.

On Friday, Akshay shared a picture of Twinkle and him from a drive as he wished his wife on her birthday.

A rather engaging picture was shared by Twinkle which showed her, a friend and two young girls climbing trees. She wrote: “I want to be like a child again-to climb trees and perch on branches, only because the tree exists and so do I... #treehuggers #familyfunday #capetown.”

