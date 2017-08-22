 Twinkle Khanna slammed for posting pic of man defecating in open, does it again | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 22, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Twinkle Khanna slammed for posting pic of man defecating in open, does it again

Reacting to the criticism of her recent Twitter post, actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna has said she found the timing ironical given husband Akshay Kumar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha released recently.

bollywood Updated: Aug 22, 2017 12:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Twinkle Khanna points to the man defecating in open.
Twinkle Khanna points to the man defecating in open.

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has reacted to all the criticism she received for her Twitter post of a man defecating in the open and explained why she posted the picture and captioned it as Toilet Ek Prem Katha 2.

Posting the picture again on Twitter, she wrote, “1. I found the timing ironical with ToiletEPK’s release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it-fine!If not-so be it.”

Twinkle was slammed for sharing the photo of a man taking a dump in the open. She was accused of “playing with the dignity of men” and was asked to apologise. “You are wilfully tweeting an unacceptable image because he is a man n would have not done so if this was a woman. Please remove the photo,” said username @devdattab1.

She also replied to a few comments criticising her post: “He can afford to go’drinking with friends’but can’t pay 2use a toilet or buy cup of tea in a place which has one? #GetUrHeadOutOfTheCrapper.”

Twinkle was taking her morning stroll on Saturday in Mumbai when she saw a man defecating in the open. She posted a selfie with the man in the background and wrote, “Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet.”

The post soon went viral with people accusing Twinkle of ‘playing with the dignity of men’ and asking her to apologise for sharing the photo.

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a film with a social message and puts the points out the fault in our society through a romantic story. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film has crossed Rs 100-crore-club and will mark Akshay’s fifth consecutive hit in the last 20 months. His last film, Jolly LLB 2 too was a huge success.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from bollywood
Recommended for you