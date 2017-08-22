Twinkle Khanna slammed for posting pic of man defecating in open, does it again

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has reacted to all the criticism she received for her Twitter post of a man defecating in the open and explained why she posted the picture and captioned it as Toilet Ek Prem Katha 2.

Posting the picture again on Twitter, she wrote, “1. I found the timing ironical with ToiletEPK’s release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it-fine!If not-so be it.”

Twinkle was slammed for sharing the photo of a man taking a dump in the open. She was accused of “playing with the dignity of men” and was asked to apologise. “You are wilfully tweeting an unacceptable image because he is a man n would have not done so if this was a woman. Please remove the photo,” said username @devdattab1.

1. I found the timing ironical with ToiletEPK's release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it-fine!If not-so be it pic.twitter.com/LH6IoyKeDF — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 22, 2017

She also replied to a few comments criticising her post: “He can afford to go’drinking with friends’but can’t pay 2use a toilet or buy cup of tea in a place which has one? #GetUrHeadOutOfTheCrapper.”

He can afford to go'drinking with friends'but can't pay 2use a toilet or buy cup of tea in a place which has one? #GetUrHeadOutOfTheCrapper https://t.co/fRUqeWXTmk — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 22, 2017

Twinkle was taking her morning stroll on Saturday in Mumbai when she saw a man defecating in the open. She posted a selfie with the man in the background and wrote, “Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet.”

Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet pic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017

The post soon went viral with people accusing Twinkle of ‘playing with the dignity of men’ and asking her to apologise for sharing the photo.

Making mockery of men & his poverty is so easy. Shame on the person who took this pic & public figure for sharing it 4 promoting a film. — Jatin (@YoursJatin) August 20, 2017

You are willfully tweeting an unacceptable image because he is a man n would have not done so if this was a woman. Please remove the photo. — Blitzkrieg (@devdattab1) August 19, 2017

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a film with a social message and puts the points out the fault in our society through a romantic story. It also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film has crossed Rs 100-crore-club and will mark Akshay’s fifth consecutive hit in the last 20 months. His last film, Jolly LLB 2 too was a huge success.

