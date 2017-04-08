 Twitter dug up an old picture of Ranveer Singh and the resulting memes are comedy gold | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Twitter dug up an old picture of Ranveer Singh and the resulting memes are comedy gold

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is again Twitter’s favourite person to crack jokes on.(Twitter)

Is your Saturday going slower than usual? Worry not, because Twitter has found an old photo of Ranveer Singh and the kind of memes being made on it are genuinely hilarious.

While there is not a lot of clarity on when the picture was clicked, we will go ahead and guess from his hairstyle that it was sometime around Bajirao Mastani (2015).

The picture has two Ranveers, the first one meditates in the foreground while the second one mischievously looks at him, as if egging him on to do something ridiculous. Meme masters will agree that it bears quite a similarity to the Evil Kermit meme:

So of course, Twitter went into an overdrive and minted some of the best, most hilarious jokes at Ranveer’s expense. Here’re a few:

