Twitter dug up an old picture of Ranveer Singh and the resulting memes are comedy gold

Is your Saturday going slower than usual? Worry not, because Twitter has found an old photo of Ranveer Singh and the kind of memes being made on it are genuinely hilarious.

While there is not a lot of clarity on when the picture was clicked, we will go ahead and guess from his hairstyle that it was sometime around Bajirao Mastani (2015).

Read more

The picture has two Ranveers, the first one meditates in the foreground while the second one mischievously looks at him, as if egging him on to do something ridiculous. Meme masters will agree that it bears quite a similarity to the Evil Kermit meme:

So of course, Twitter went into an overdrive and minted some of the best, most hilarious jokes at Ranveer’s expense. Here’re a few:

*Ranveer Singh watching someone perform on stage*

Ranveer : Just smile & clap, boy

Inner Ranveer : Run up to stage & crash their performance pic.twitter.com/kBLeGiVTBf — Light-Say-Burr (@gotzerochill) April 8, 2017

Ranveer at 2am: chalo aj crush ko stalk karte Hain

Inner Ranveer: So jaa tharki nahi milegi ladki @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/79l9DkNlkb — Shivam Parashar (@shivii_96) April 8, 2017

Ranveer: No more bedsheets and curtain. Only decent clothes.



Inner him: Footage kaun dega? pic.twitter.com/j767G4f9Ls — Gourav Rao (@Rao_Gourav) April 7, 2017

Ranveer singh-its time to don decent clothes

inner ranveer-Lets try some weird clothes pic.twitter.com/kG7RIKApR1 — PALLAV (@Impallav37) April 7, 2017

Ranveer: South delhi girls are so hot!



Inner Ranveer: how did you forget Bandra girls! pic.twitter.com/tGNCEw1ruc — the 'VAIBHAV' (@kaatilana) April 8, 2017

Reporter : sir apne baal kyu katwa diye

Ranveer : shooting ke liye

Inner Ranveer : kyunki deepika ko ganje log pasand hai pic.twitter.com/dI7jqtQaXk — Madhur (@PUNjipati) April 8, 2017

Ranveer :

Bajirao ne Mastani se mohabbat ki hai ... ayyashi nahi.....



Inner Ranveer : Bro, Durex mat bhoolna. pic.twitter.com/o3CPxlxhdt — Dr. Holmes (@dr_insomnia89) April 7, 2017

Ranveer Singh : Gonna wear proper clothes today .

Inner Ranveer : Ek salwar aur ek skirt pehenle aur photoshoot karwa chal . pic.twitter.com/v73kEpxA2G — Aranyak Mukherjee (@AranYuck) April 7, 2017

Ranveer Singh: Aaj sophisticated pehnunga, koi mazak nahi udaa paega 😌



Inner Ranveer Singh: Tujhe logon ki kabse fikar hone lagi kamine 😏 pic.twitter.com/jtgfPTPG2u — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 6, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more