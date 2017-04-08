Twitter dug up an old picture of Ranveer Singh and the resulting memes are comedy gold

Is your Saturday going slower than usual? Worry not, because Twitter has found an old photo of Ranveer Singh and the kind of memes being made on it are genuinely hilarious.
While there is not a lot of clarity on when the picture was clicked, we will go ahead and guess from his hairstyle that it was sometime around Bajirao Mastani (2015).
The picture has two Ranveers, the first one meditates in the foreground while the second one mischievously looks at him, as if egging him on to do something ridiculous. Meme masters will agree that it bears quite a similarity to the Evil Kermit meme:
So of course, Twitter went into an overdrive and minted some of the best, most hilarious jokes at Ranveer’s expense. Here’re a few:
*Ranveer Singh watching someone perform on stage*— Light-Say-Burr (@gotzerochill) April 8, 2017
Ranveer : Just smile & clap, boy
Inner Ranveer : Run up to stage & crash their performance pic.twitter.com/kBLeGiVTBf
Ranveer at 2am: chalo aj crush ko stalk karte Hain— Shivam Parashar (@shivii_96) April 8, 2017
Inner Ranveer: So jaa tharki nahi milegi ladki @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/79l9DkNlkb
Ranveer: No more bedsheets and curtain. Only decent clothes.— Gourav Rao (@Rao_Gourav) April 7, 2017
Inner him: Footage kaun dega? pic.twitter.com/j767G4f9Ls
Ranveer singh-its time to don decent clothes— PALLAV (@Impallav37) April 7, 2017
inner ranveer-Lets try some weird clothes pic.twitter.com/kG7RIKApR1
Ranveer: South delhi girls are so hot!— the 'VAIBHAV' (@kaatilana) April 8, 2017
Inner Ranveer: how did you forget Bandra girls! pic.twitter.com/tGNCEw1ruc
Reporter : sir apne baal kyu katwa diye— Madhur (@PUNjipati) April 8, 2017
Ranveer : shooting ke liye
Inner Ranveer : kyunki deepika ko ganje log pasand hai pic.twitter.com/dI7jqtQaXk
Ranveer :— Dr. Holmes (@dr_insomnia89) April 7, 2017
Bajirao ne Mastani se mohabbat ki hai ... ayyashi nahi.....
Inner Ranveer : Bro, Durex mat bhoolna. pic.twitter.com/o3CPxlxhdt
Ranveer Singh : Gonna wear proper clothes today .— Aranyak Mukherjee (@AranYuck) April 7, 2017
Inner Ranveer : Ek salwar aur ek skirt pehenle aur photoshoot karwa chal . pic.twitter.com/v73kEpxA2G
Ranveer Singh: Aaj sophisticated pehnunga, koi mazak nahi udaa paega 😌— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 6, 2017
Inner Ranveer Singh: Tujhe logon ki kabse fikar hone lagi kamine 😏 pic.twitter.com/jtgfPTPG2u
