Twitter helped Riya Sen connect with fans after years of “misrepresentation”

Actor Riya Sen, who made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Style, finally entered the world of social media in 2015. The 36-year-old actor, who loves being on Twitter and Instagram, says that internet has helped her connect with her fans directly.

Read more

”Ever since I became an actor after modelling, I never had any agent or a PR team who could assist me, or help me in reaching out to my fans, or telling them who I really am. So over the years, I have been misrepresented a lot, with a lot of people making up stories about me. And I had no way to clarify, or give my perspective to the same,” she says.

Riya couldn’t “control” the rumours. “ Sometimes these stories literally became a pain in the a**. People used to say that I am out partying, or somehow everyone had this image that I am a big party girl, who parties 24 x 7. The truth is that I don’t step outside the house often. Things just weren’t in my control and were going beyond my reach.”

But then in 2015, the Jhankaar Beats actor took matters in her own hands, and made her profiles on social media platforms. “ It’s only two years back that I came on Twitter. I realised it’s a wonderful platform to connect with people. And it’s not just to tell people that some rumours about me are untrue, but I can also tell them about what I am working on. Then people can also see that she has done these many jobs, and make the right opinion about me,” she says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more