Twitter is angry at Twinkle Khanna for ‘playing with dignity of men’ with her viral photo

Bestselling author Twinkle Khanna recently shared a photo of a man defecating in open at a beach in Mumbai. While many applauded her humour for calling it a sequel to Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, others have taken quite an offence.

Tweeted on August 18, it is Twinkle’s selfie while she was on her morning walk and a man is seen squatting in the sand, in the background. “Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet” she wrote in the tweet.

Now, people are accusing her of ‘playing with the dignity of men’ and asking her to apologise for sharing the photo. “You are willfully tweeting an unacceptable image because he is a man n would have not done so if this was a woman. Please remove the photo,” said username @devdattab1.

@MenNeedJustice replied, “Y only remove pic. A public apology should also be made for playing with dignity of men.. ppl stoop so low to promote films @akshaykumar.”

Others are asking her if she’d have done the same had it been a woman.

You are willfully tweeting an unacceptable image because he is a man n would have not done so if this was a woman. Please remove the photo. — Blitzkrieg (@devdattab1) August 19, 2017

Y only remove pic. A public apology should also be made for playing with dignity of men.. ppl stoop so low to promote films @akshaykumar — ॐ Change Agent ॐ (@MenNeedsJustice) August 19, 2017

But point is... had this been a woman, would you click pic and upload on social? If dignity of women is important then why not men? — Bhaskar Vatsa (@bhaskar_vats) August 20, 2017

Change ur #BiasedMentality isn't this equal to defamation of men! What if genders are swapped think ! #RespectMen He can be father & Brother — Himanshu N Kanani (@himanshu0070070) August 19, 2017

Making mockery of men & his poverty is so easy. Shame on the person who took this pic & public figure for sharing it 4 promoting a film. — Jatin (@YoursJatin) August 20, 2017

Twinkle, twinkle liittle star

What a hypocrite you are

Your tweet stinks of obscenity

Stripping a poor man of his dignity...#Misandry — truthseeker (@virtus_et_honor) August 19, 2017

A movie can be prompted even without subjecting someone to indignity. https://t.co/cuTQqYFCga — Pushkal Kumar (@IndianLibDem) August 19, 2017

However, quite a few echoed Twinkle’s arguments and said that the person should have used a nearby toilet instead.

Ha! There's no dignity in openly shitting on a public beach. Such men should make a public apology for doing so! — Sharell Cook (@AboutIndia) August 20, 2017

Poverty is NO excuse to defecate in the middle of a public beach. — RAGING BULL (@aarkay2015) August 20, 2017

But people should be awake too : they can always go to closest toilet — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) August 19, 2017

Poor?? How could u say that? It's all about your priorities if you can afford clothes,food, and other basic things then why not toilet? — pritam kharwar (@naamvar) August 20, 2017

Koi isko #ToiletEkPremKatha dikhao re baba — 🚩PK🇮🇳 (@KumarrPrasanna) August 19, 2017

Let's spread this as message to us that we should build more and more Toilets — SuMit DaHia 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@sam_dahia) August 19, 2017

Twinkle’s actor husband Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released on August 11. It tells the story of a newly-wedded woman, played by Bhumi Pednekar, who leaves her husband’s home just a few days after marriage upon not finding a toilet in the house. The husband then run through several societal hurdles and builds her a toilet so she could come back to him.

The film has earned Rs 100 crore and is 2017’s only film to do so, so far.

