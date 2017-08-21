 Twitter is angry at Twinkle Khanna for ‘playing with dignity of men’ with her viral photo | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Twitter is angry at Twinkle Khanna for ‘playing with dignity of men’ with her viral photo

Twinkle Khanna has drawn ire from people who found her tweet on open defecation offensive. Here are some tweets.

bollywood Updated: Aug 21, 2017 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Twinkle Khanna posted this photo a few days ago.
Bestselling author Twinkle Khanna recently shared a photo of a man defecating in open at a beach in Mumbai. While many applauded her humour for calling it a sequel to Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, others have taken quite an offence.

Tweeted on August 18, it is Twinkle’s selfie while she was on her morning walk and a man is seen squatting in the sand, in the background. “Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet” she wrote in the tweet.

Now, people are accusing her of ‘playing with the dignity of men’ and asking her to apologise for sharing the photo. “You are willfully tweeting an unacceptable image because he is a man n would have not done so if this was a woman. Please remove the photo,” said username @devdattab1.

@MenNeedJustice replied, “Y only remove pic. A public apology should also be made for playing with dignity of men.. ppl stoop so low to promote films @akshaykumar.”

Others are asking her if she’d have done the same had it been a woman.

However, quite a few echoed Twinkle’s arguments and said that the person should have used a nearby toilet instead.

Twinkle’s actor husband Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released on August 11. It tells the story of a newly-wedded woman, played by Bhumi Pednekar, who leaves her husband’s home just a few days after marriage upon not finding a toilet in the house. The husband then run through several societal hurdles and builds her a toilet so she could come back to him.

The film has earned Rs 100 crore and is 2017’s only film to do so, so far.

