Umang 2018: See pics of Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Hrithik (and Kangana) at annual Mumbai Police event

The annual Mumbai Police celebration event, Umang, was held on Saturday and hosted several Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut. Dance performances featuring SRK, Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon took place, and a conversation between Karan Johar and Aamir Khan was also conducted.

Several pictures from the event found their way online. Highlights include an impromptu dance performance by Alia Bhatt and Manish Paul, Sridevi’s shimmery silver dress, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Kangana Ranaut’s Sabyasachi sarees and special guest Aamir Khan providing a better look at how he will appear in his forthcoming film Thugs of Hindostan.

Alia Bhatt is currently prepping her ambitious trilogy Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone is days away from the release of the controversial Padmaavat, in which she will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. Aamir Khan is deep into production on Thugs of Hindostan, touted to be the most expensive film ever made by Yash Raj Films, with a budget of over Rs 200 crore.

