Padmavati row: Union Minister Giriraj Singh asks if Bhansali has guts to make films on other religions

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday dared Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to make films on other religion.

“Does Sanjay Bhansali or anyone else have guts to make films on other religions or comment upon them? They make films on Hindu gurus, gods and warriors. We won’t tolerate this anymore,” Singh told ANI.

Giriraj Singh, minister of state for micro, small & medium enterprises, says he won’t tolerate Sanjay Leela Bhansali making film on Hindi gods and idols. (PTI)

Singh is referring to the film’s portrayal of Rani Padmini and Maharawal Ratan Singh. The film, however, also tells the story of Alauddin Khilji of Khilji dynasty. The period drama starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has been facing flak from various communal groups, including Shree Rajput Karni Sena, for tampering historical facts.

Last month, an agitated group even destroyed a huge Padmavati-inspired rangoli made by an artist from Surat on the occasion of Diwali.

