Ups and downs are part of life and I just hope that I keep on making people proud: Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s last few releases, including OK Jaanu, Half Girlfriend and Haseena Parkar, failed to elicit expected response. But the actress is unfazed by the failure and has said ups and downs are part of life.

Shraddha began her Bollywood journey with films like Teen Patti and Luv Ka The End, but made it big only with Aashiqui 2. She followed it up with success of Ek Villain,ABCD 2, Haider and Baaghi.

“I think that my initial films did very, very well, so anything that didn’t match up to that will be viewed as falling short. I would love to say that the kind of love I still have received despite my movies doing well or not well is priceless,” Shraddha said.

“I think ups and downs are part of life, and I just hope that I keep on making people proud.”

The daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor talked about her career when she came to inaugurate on Tuesday Bioscope Village -- a part of ongoing 48th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) . “I think you just want to try doing something different. Whether it does well or doesn’t do well, it is not in your hand but I wanted to try something else,” the actress said, adding that she is consciously picking different roles.

She is also excited for the multi-lingual action film Saaho, which also stars Prabhas. Shraddha will also essay India’s star shuttler Saina Nehwal in a Bollywood biopic. “In Saaho, I will be talking in Hindi and Telugu. I am very excited. It is challenging, I am having so much fun.”

Talking about the biopic, she said, “I am practicing a lot. Badminton is amazing. It makes you feel alive. Recently, I hurt my foot so there has been a break but I will resume soon.”

