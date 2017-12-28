Vaani Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar raise the temperature during Sunburn yacht party. See pics

Vaani Kapoor might be away from Bollywood, but she is not far from the limelight. On Wednesday, she was spotted at a yacht party with Sophie Chaudry in Pune.

Vaani Kapoor tweeted about the festival and its pre planning.

Been in loads of beach party, but this gotta be a craziest Yacht party! #OlaSundowner @Olacabs pic.twitter.com/dfiZTcOzYl — vaani kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) December 20, 2017

However, they weren’t the only ones at the party. VJ Shibani Dandekar and DJ Nucleya were also among the attendees. They were in Pune to promote the Sunburn music festival that will start on December 28 in Pune.

One of Asia’s biggest electronic dance and music festivals, Sunburn 2017 will take place in Oxford Golf Resort in Lavale, Pune. The 11th edition of Sunburn will see prominent DJ Martin Garrix performing on the New Year Eve. The festival will finish on December 31.

A total of six headliners, including Afrojack, DJ Snake and UK electronic outfit Clean Bandit, will perform during the four days of the festival.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor was last seen with Ranveer Singh in Aditya Chopra’s Befikre in 2016. She is now gearing up for another Yash Raj Films’ production.

Here are some photos from the event:

Shibani Dandekar, Sophie and blogger Malini Agarwal at the yacht party.

Sunburn will begin on December 28.