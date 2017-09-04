Vaibhav Tatwawaadi to romance Ankita Lokhande in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has found the male lead for her upcoming ambitious project, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, who is known for his role of Chimaji Appa in Bajirao Mastani, will be seen romancing TV actor Ankita Lokhande onscreen.

Vaibhav essays the role of Puran Singh - a soldier in Rani Laxmibai’s army in the film where National Award-winning actor Kangana plays Laxmibai while Ankita makes her Bollywood debut in the role of Jhalkaribai.

Vaibhav in a still from Bajirao Mastani.

Talking about his role in the film, Vaibhav said in a press statement, “I am very excited to be a part of such a huge project. My role has action, romance and drama. In fact, Ankita and mine is the only love story in the movie. My fans will get to see me doing horse riding, sword fighting and a lot of action sequence in the movie”.

Elaborating on how his role as Puran Singh is different from that of Chimaji Appa (Bajirao Mastani), he added, “Chimaji Appa and Puran Singh are from totally distinct eras as well as societal and economic classes of those times. Chimaji was a brahmin born in the Peshwa family with a silver spoon in his mouth and Puran Singh comes from a very humble dalit background. However, at the core both were strong, brave men who were great strategists”.

Vaibhav was last seen in Lisptick Under My Burkha - a film that was critically acclaimed and also loved by the audience. He played Aahana Kumra’s husband in the film.

Vaibhav began his journey five years ago and within a short span of time, has managed to create a niche for himself in Marathi and mainstream Hindi cinema. His acting skills has been appreciated by one and all for both Bajirao Mastani and Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Follow @htshowbiz for more