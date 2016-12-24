Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh reveal their Secret Santas in Bollywood

Christmas puts everyone in a celebratory mood, and people look forward to gorging on scrumptious food, partying with friends and family and exchanging gifts. We talk to few Bollywood actors about the Santas in their lives and the role they have played in their careers.

Alia Bhatt calls Karan Johar her Santa. (Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt

He doesn’t look like Santa, let me clarify, or else he will kill me (laughs). But Karan Johar is spirited, like Santa Claus. He is my Santa. He’s been there for me and he’s my person.

Aditya Chopra is Arjun Kapoor’s Santa.

Arjun Kapoor

Aditya Chopra is the Santa in my life. He is the most realistic Santa Claus because he keeps me grounded and doesn’t let me fly too high. He gives me a reality check. He is the best person I can have watching over me.

Vidya Balan feels Pradeep Sarkar is her Santa. (Prodip Guha/ HT Photo)

Vidya Balan

I had done a commercial for Namita and Sudhir (ad film directors) and that experience changed my life. I learnt how important it was for an actor to open oneself to experiences, to read more, to listen to all kinds of music and watch plays and films. I’d call them my Santas. Pradeep Sarkar, too, is my Santa, who not only directed me in Parineeta (2005), but in many ad films too; he had faith in me, which strengthened my faith in myself. He taught me how to face the light, camera and other minute details. He would call me to watch the monitor after each take and explain what was working and what wasn’t.

Karan Johar is Varun Dhawan’s Santa. (Aalok Soni /HT Photo )

Varun Dhawan

Karan Johar is the Santa Claus of our film industry. He always gives me advice and helps me in my career.

Ranveer Singh says, professionally, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is his Santa.

Ranveer Singh

My dad is my Santa as he has been supportive of my decisions and encouraged me to follow my heart. Professionally, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is my Santa, because he gives me my biggest hits.

Aditya Roy Kapur has too many people he would like to thank.

Aditya Roy Kapur

The Santa in my life is my mom, who keeps getting me thoughtful gifts, and sometimes weird ones too. Professionally, apart from the many people who have helped me in my journey, which would be too many to name, I would like to thank myself.

Kriti Sanon feels Anirban Blah is her Santa.

Kriti Sanon

When I had moved to Mumbai, I was a little lost. I had a dream but I didn’t know how to go about it. That time, I needed that one person who really believed in me. Anirban Blah (the founder of a talent management firm) believed in me more than I believed in myself, at that point, and that gave me the confidence that I could achieve what I wanted to.

For Jacqueline Fernandez, Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan are her Santas.

Jacqueline Fernandez

I would say my dad is the Santa in my life. Professionally, Sajid Nadiadwala (producer) and Salman Khan, who gave me the film, Kick (2014), which was truly a turning point in my career.

Vaani Kapoor says Aditya Chopra is her Santa. (Aalok Soni/HT Photo)

Vaani Kapoor

This year, it is Aditya Chopra, for sure. He gave me my recent release and for that I owe him. I am indebted to him for life.