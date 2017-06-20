Varun Dhawan recreates iconic Kattapa-Baahubali moment with Prabhas

The mystery behind Kattapa killing Baahubali may have been unravelled with Baahubali 2 The Conclusion, but Bollywood star Varun Dhawan seems to be smitten by the moment as her recreated it recently with actor Prabhas.

Prabhas, who was holidaying in the US post the release of Baahubali: The Conclusion is back to the country, and recently met the Bollywood actor.

“#bahubali. Did only what #katappa did before this. #Prabhas is a really cool down to earth guy more power to him (sic)” Varun,30, tweeted along with the picture of him playing Kattapa to Prabhas’ Baahubali. Both the actors were colour coordinated in blue.

#bahubali . Did only what #katappa did before this. #Prabhas is really cool and down to earth more power to him but iv got his sword now. pic.twitter.com/2EtAl98b1D — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 20, 2017

Baahubali 2 which released on April 28 became the first Indian film to cross Rs 1,500 crore on box office.

Directed by SS Rajamouli and also starring Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Sathyaraj the film released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

