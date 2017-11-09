Varun Dhawan’s stalker threatens to commit suicide, actor files complaint

Varun Dhawan is not having a great time as a movie star. At least not right now. The actor has filed a police complaint against a woman stalking him online.

According to a report in Mid-Day woman had long been sending him messages on Whatsapp, following which, he blocked her number on the messaging service. He then received a call from an unidentified number through which the caller claimed that the woman will commit suicide if he didn’t respond to her messages.

Varun then filed a complaint with the Santacruz police in Mumbai. “We have received a complaint from Varun Dhawan and are in the process of finding out details about the person who had called him. The number has been switched off ever since the call was made,” a senior police officer confirmed.

The actor was last seen in Judwaa 2 with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film was a hit at the box office, raking in more than Rs 170 crore. Varun is working in Shoojit Sircar’s October, which will release in 2018.

