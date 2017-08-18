Varun Sharma: The biggest victory for any actor is to be known by his on-screen name

Actor Varun Sharma, who debuted in Fukrey (2013), and then went on to do Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) and Dilwale (2015), feels happy that he got a chance to start his acting career with comedy, which he feels is a difficult genre. He says, “It’s very tough to make people laugh or put a smile on their face. Many people advise me that if I keep doing such roles, I will get typecast. But after the love I’ve received from audience in Delhi and Punjab, I’ve made up my mind that I won’t give up comedy, at any cost.” However, the 27-year old explains that he is keen on trying other roles as well. “As an actor, I crave to do different genres. But comedy will always be the one which brought me to this industry.”

His upcoming film Fukrey Returns, which is a sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey, will see Varun reprising his role as Choocha, a character that brought him much love and appreciation. In the film’s sequel, he has the power to see the future. Asked if he feels that the popularity of the role will be an impediment for him as an actor later, Varun says, “The biggest victory for any actor is to be known by his character’s name, like Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, Gabbar, Circuit and Munnabhai left a mark on everyone’s minds. I am glad that the first image that comes to anyone’s mind upon hearing the name Choocha is that of my character from the film.”

