Veere Di Wedding: Sonam Kapoor shares adorable selfie with Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor, along with the cast of Veere Di Wedding, reached Delhi this weekend to start the shooting of her first film after pregnancy.bollywood Updated: Sep 04, 2017 20:57 IST
Sonam Kapoor, who is extremely excited to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding, has shared an adorable picture from the sets of the flick. “First day shooting with this one... #veerediwedding #kareenakapoorkhan,” the Neerja star posted on Instagram.
Kareena, along with the cast, reached Delhi this weekend to start the shooting of her comeback film after pregnancy.
Sonam shared another picture with BFF Swara Bhasker, who is also part of the film, and captioned it as, “#bff #threefilmsandcounting #veerediwedding @reallyswara”
Veere Di Wedding traces the story of four girls and how a wedding changes their life.