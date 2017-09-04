Veere Di Wedding: Sonam Kapoor shares adorable selfie with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sonam Kapoor, who is extremely excited to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Veere Di Wedding, has shared an adorable picture from the sets of the flick. “First day shooting with this one... #veerediwedding #kareenakapoorkhan,” the Neerja star posted on Instagram.

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:55am PDT

Kareena, along with the cast, reached Delhi this weekend to start the shooting of her comeback film after pregnancy.

Sonam shared another picture with BFF Swara Bhasker, who is also part of the film, and captioned it as, “#bff #threefilmsandcounting #veerediwedding @reallyswara”

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

Veere Di Wedding traces the story of four girls and how a wedding changes their life.