Veteran actor Amrit Pal, known for his villainous act in Pyar Ke Do Pal, passes away

Veteran actor Amrit Pal passed away last evening at his residence here after a prolonged illness. He was 76. The actor mostly played villainous roles in films and shared screen space with top yesteryear stars such as Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Anil Kapoor among others.

“He was suffering from liver cirrhosis from a long time and was bedridden. He was hospitalised for quite a few days and was later brought home. He passed away at 5 pm yesterday at his home in Malad,” said Pal’s daughter Geeta.

He started his career in Bollywood with Jeetendra- Sridevi starrer Jaal as a villain. One of his most notable performances was in Rajiv Mehra’s Pyar Ke Do Pal, starring Poonam Dhillon and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead.

Pal is survived by two daughters, a son and grandchildren.