Vicky Kaushal’s Bollywood’s new hunk: Is this his look from Sanjay Dutt biopic?

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who was appreciated for his critically acclaimed performances in Masaan and Raman Raghav, will play Sanjay Dutt’s friend in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on the superstar.

bollywood Updated: Apr 12, 2017 10:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal clearly enjoys his new avatar.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, best known for his performances in critically acclaimed films Masaan and Raman Raghav, hit jackpot when Rajkumar Hirani chose him to play Sanjay Dutt’s friend in the biopic on the superstar.

Vicky Kaushal

If this ‘hot’ photoshoot he did recently is any indication, Vicky seems set for much bigger things now in the industry. Shot by the ace photographer Shivaji Sen, the photos are ruling the internet.

Rise and Shine!!! Okay, may be after 10 minutes... 📸: @shivajistormsen

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Considering the fact that Vicky is currently working on Hirani’s Dutt biopic, we wonder if the new look is actually for his character.

Soaking in? 📸: @shivajistormsen

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Spam alert! 📸: who else but @shivajistormsen 🤘🏽

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

