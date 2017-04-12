Vicky Kaushal’s Bollywood’s new hunk: Is this his look from Sanjay Dutt biopic?

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, best known for his performances in critically acclaimed films Masaan and Raman Raghav, hit jackpot when Rajkumar Hirani chose him to play Sanjay Dutt’s friend in the biopic on the superstar.

If this ‘hot’ photoshoot he did recently is any indication, Vicky seems set for much bigger things now in the industry. Shot by the ace photographer Shivaji Sen, the photos are ruling the internet.

Rise and Shine!!! Okay, may be after 10 minutes... 📸: @shivajistormsen A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Apr 10, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

Considering the fact that Vicky is currently working on Hirani’s Dutt biopic, we wonder if the new look is actually for his character.

Soaking in? 📸: @shivajistormsen A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Apr 7, 2017 at 4:10am PDT

Spam alert! 📸: who else but @shivajistormsen 🤘🏽 A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:35am PDT

Follow @htshowbiz for more