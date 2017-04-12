Vicky Kaushal’s Bollywood’s new hunk: Is this his look from Sanjay Dutt biopic?

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, best known for his performances in critically acclaimed films Masaan and Raman Raghav, hit jackpot when Rajkumar Hirani chose him to play Sanjay Dutt’s friend in the biopic on the superstar.
Vicky Kaushal
If this ‘hot’ photoshoot he did recently is any indication, Vicky seems set for much bigger things now in the industry. Shot by the ace photographer Shivaji Sen, the photos are ruling the internet.
Considering the fact that Vicky is currently working on Hirani’s Dutt biopic, we wonder if the new look is actually for his character.
