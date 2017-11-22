Vicky Kaushal teams up with Kiara Advani for Karan Johar’s short film in Bombay Talkies 2.0

Vicky Kaushal, known for his performance in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Masaan and Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0, has been paired opposite Kiara Advani for Karan Johar’s short film in Bombay Talkies 2.0.

Currently, Vicky has a tight schedule as he is working for Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic, Mehgna Gulzar’s Raazi opposite Alia Bhatt and Ronnie Screwvala’s production based on the recent Uri surgical strike by the Indian army simultaneously.

Talking about the latest project, Vicky said in a press statement, “I am thankful that filmmakers such as Raju sir and Karan sir are showing trust in me. It is a lot for this newcomer who is only just started. Just to be getting these opportunities means a lot to me.”

Elaborating on Bombay Talkies 2, he added, “All the short films will be based on the theme of ‘love and lust’. It’s got me, Kiara (Advani) and Neha (Dhupia). Though the theme is love and lust, it’s also peppered with a lot of good situational comedy. Karan had experimented in the first film and he is also sort of experimenting this time, too but it won’t be a serious film. I am excited and it’s like a dream come true to be directed by him.”

The film goes on the floors in the first week of December and is likely to be wrapped up in a week .

Recalling, how he bagged the project Vicky said, “It really was a pleasant surprise for me that he considered me for his film. That’s why when someone asks me about my career I say that I feel like I am in a dream sequence. God has been really kind because whatever is happening in my life right now is way better than anything I had imagined when I started off. I feel lucky and blessed that these films are coming my way.”

