Videos and pics: Sushant Singh Rajput prepares for Chandamama Door Ke

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has started training for his upcoming Bollywood space film titled Chandamama Door Ke.

Sushant on Tuesday shared a video of himself in the cockpit of an aircraft Boeing 737. “Excitement at its peak! ‘Chandamama Door Ke’. Training day one Boeing 737 fixed base simulator. Fly high,” Sushant captioned the video.

A biased viewpoint and a fixed context are prerequisites for anything to make sense to us. Look again! #selfmusing A photo posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 17, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

Excitement at its peak!! Chandamama door ke. #TrainingDay 1 #Boeing 737 fixed base simulator. #flyhigh ✈️🇮🇳 @sanjaypchauhan @vikirajani A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:22am PST

A motorised cycle, a fan, a chute and 3000 feet! Dubai runs on adrenaline! #missdubai A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

Everything that should have been but was never, Everything that was never but now will be, and then perhaps ,you my love , are also everything that is... #selfmusing A photo posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:02am PST

Sushant, who was last seen on screen in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, will reportedly be playing an astronaut in Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s directorial.

Other details about the space adventure film are still under wraps.

Follow @htshowbiz for more