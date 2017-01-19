Videos and pics: Sushant Singh Rajput prepares for Chandamama Door Ke

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has started training for his upcoming Bollywood space film titled Chandamama Door Ke.
Sushant on Tuesday shared a video of himself in the cockpit of an aircraft Boeing 737. “Excitement at its peak! ‘Chandamama Door Ke’. Training day one Boeing 737 fixed base simulator. Fly high,” Sushant captioned the video.
Sushant, who was last seen on screen in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, will reportedly be playing an astronaut in Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s directorial.
Other details about the space adventure film are still under wraps.
