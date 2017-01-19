 Videos and pics: Sushant Singh Rajput prepares for Chandamama Door Ke | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Videos and pics: Sushant Singh Rajput prepares for Chandamama Door Ke

bollywood Updated: Jan 19, 2017 11:36 IST
IANS
Highlight Story

Sushant Singh Rajput will play a space traveller in Chandamama Door Ke

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has started training for his upcoming Bollywood space film titled Chandamama Door Ke.

Sushant on Tuesday shared a video of himself in the cockpit of an aircraft Boeing 737. “Excitement at its peak! ‘Chandamama Door Ke’. Training day one Boeing 737 fixed base simulator. Fly high,” Sushant captioned the video.

A biased viewpoint and a fixed context are prerequisites for anything to make sense to us. Look again! #selfmusing

A photo posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

A motorised cycle, a fan, a chute and 3000 feet! Dubai runs on adrenaline! #missdubai

A video posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

Sushant, who was last seen on screen in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, will reportedly be playing an astronaut in Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s directorial.

Other details about the space adventure film are still under wraps.

