Vidya Balan celebrates her birthday with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and family, see pics

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan turned 38 on Monday. As the world welcomed the New Year, the Kahaani star rang in her birthday in style.

Vidya’s husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur held a grand, themed party to celebrate her birthday Sunday evening in Mumbai. Everyone wore quirky hats, as per the party’s theme. The birthday bash was organised at Vidya’s residence in the city and saw Siddahrth’s brother Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya’s mom Saraswathy and dad PR Balan, among others, in attendance.

It was a private affair with family members attending the bash. Check out some of the pictures doing the rounds online:

#vidyabalan #parents #vidyabalan #birthdaycelebration A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s) on Dec 31, 2017 at 2:37pm PST

Vidya Balan, who was recently seen in Tumhari Sulu, is riding high on the box office success of the small-budget film. She was rumoured to have signed on to star in the Sadma remake and a biopic on MS Subbulaxmi but she has denied working in both films.

“I was offered Sadma remake and I said no to it. As I feel one should not touch a film like Sadma, why tamper with it? These are timeless films. One can reinterpret it but I am not one of those who would go for it,” Vidya said last year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more